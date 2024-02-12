The media personality was harsh on Purdy and the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and quarterback Brock Purdy put the blame squarely on himself after the game, saying, “We have the team and the offense to score touchdowns, and I failed to put our team in position to do that.”

On the latest edition of ‘Nightcap,' a podcast featuring Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Sharpe agreed with that assessment that the 49ers quarterback made

Said Sharpe of the San Francisco loss, “The 49ers had the momentum in the first half. And they only had a 10-3 lead. That's not enough. You need to be 17-3. You needed to be 20-3. Because you really dominated the first half of the game. Because you let Mahomes…he can still see your tail lights. You needed to disappear. You needed to really disappear because you've got the momentum.”

Sharpe pinned the blame on the 49ers quarterback.

“So, Andy [Reid], they go in there at halftime, it's like, you've heard this speech before. “As poorly as we're playing, we're only one score down.” You have to put some separation between you. Did [Purdy] answer all your questions, because there's a couple throws, them money throws, you gotta make those. Y'all keep trying to build Purdy up because [the 49ers] wanted people to think he's that dude. He's not.”

The 49ers left some opportunities out there in the loss to the Chiefs.

The main opportunity was in overtime, when the 49ers were in the red zone and failed to convert for a touchdown. They took a three-point lead in overtime, but Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for a winning touchdown.