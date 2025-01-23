ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Dons (16-5, 6-2 WCC) hit the road to take on the St. Mary's Gaels (16-3, 6-0 WCC) Thursday night. our College Basketball odds series with a San Francisco-St. Mary's prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the San Francisco-St. Mary's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Francisco-St. Mary's Odds

Saan Francisco: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +480

St. Mary's: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -690

Over: 136.5 (-106)

Under: 136.5 (-114)

How to Watch San Francisco vs. St. Mary's

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco plays some solid defense. They allow 67.5 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the West Coast Conference. The Dons allow the third-lowest field goal percentage, and second-lowest three-point percentage in the conference, as well. Another thing San Francisco does is force turnovers. They force the most turnovers in the WCC, and that has to continue Thursday night. If the Dons can continue to be a strong defensive team, they will be able to beat St. Mary's in an upset.

San Francisco can do a bit of scoring. They average 77.0 points per game. That ranks fifth in the conference, but it is still a high number. The Dons have the fourth-highest field goal percentage, third-highest three-point percentage, and they do this while playing at the third-slowest pace in the WCC. San Francisco has to keep shooting the ball well Thursday night. St. Mary's is very good on defense, so it is not an easy matchup. If the Dons score, they will cover.

Why St. Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. Mary's has been lights out on the defensive side of the court. The Gaels are allowing 61.1 points per game, which is the lowest in the West Coast Conference. Along with that, the Gaels hold teams to just 40.0 percent from the field, and that is also the lowest in the conference. St. Mary's also holds teams to the fewest free throw attempts per game, so they do a fantastic job staying out of foul trouble. In conference games, the Gaels are allowing just 53.5 points per game. In fact, they have not allowed more than 60 points in any of those game. Now, San Francisco is a tougher matchup for them, but their defense will win them this game.

St. Mary's is middle of the pack offensively. They have had games where they struggle to score, but they have done a lot better in conference play. In their six conference games this season, the Gaels are averaging 80.0 points per game. That is more than they have averaged on the season. In non-conference play, the Gaels were not bad at all. Their game has taken a massive step forward in conference play, though. Along with that, St. Mary's is 10-1 in home games. If the Gaels can keep playing really good basketball, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final San Francisco-St. Mary's Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game between two teams that can make some noise in the national tournament come March. The spread for this game seems a bit large, as well. San Francisco might not win, but they definitely have the capability to keep this game within 10 points. I will take the Dons to cover.

Final San Francisco-St. Mary's Prediction & Pick: San Francisco +10.5 (-102)