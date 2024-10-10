ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Jose State-Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State-Colorado State.

The Mountain West game between San Jose State and Colorado State is a matchup between teams which might not be that different in terms of overall quality, but are certainly going in different directions.

Ken Niumatalolo has coached San Jose State to a 4-1 record. The Spartans have won games which didn't go smoothly for the full 60 minutes. They scored only 17 points at Air Force a few weeks ago but were able to win because they held the Falcons to just seven points. They allowed 31 points to Nevada last week but were able to score 35 points and win. San Jose State has not been a dominant or especially consistent team, but it has won four games and is on track to qualify for a bowl game. SJSU needs just two more wins over the remainder of the season to achieve that significant goal. The Spartans' only loss was a 54-52 double-overtime defeat at Washington State in which the Spartans were one play away from winning. Washington State kicked a 52-yard field goal at the end of regulation to survive. San Jose State is having a good season without always playing its best football.

Colorado State is under .500 and faces an uphill battle to qualify for a bowl game, but this doesn't mean the Rams haven't been competitive. They led Oregon State on the road last week but allowed that game to slip away, 39-31 in overtime against the Beavers. Colorado State took a 24-21 lead with under two minutes left in regulation but allowed a tying field goal. CSU then took a 31-24 lead in overtime but allowed a tying touchdown. The Rams then failed to score on their next overtime possession and endured a wrenching defeat. Colorado State has to regroup from that loss and not allow the disappointment attached to it to create a deflated and subpar effort in this game against San Jose State.

Here are the San Jose State-Colorado State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Jose State-Colorado State Odds

San Jose State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Colorado State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs Colorado State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The San Jose State Spartans are a well-coached team. Ken Niumatalolo knows what he is doing. San Jose State's most impressive trait is that it wins without playing its best. Colorado State is a team which should give San Jose State numerous opportunities to win. The Spartans won't need to be perfect to prevail. They can ride out some rough patches, stay close, and ultimately swipe the game in the end versus an opponent which seems to play just well enough to lose in most of its games.

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams get San Jose State at home. Colorado State will be motivated to do better after allowing the Oregon State game to slip away in overtime. Colorado State does not have to improve by leaps and bounds to win; it just needs to improve by a slight margin, enough to win by three points instead of losing in overtime.

Final San Jose State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

We trust SJSU's coaching and close-game quality. Go with San Jose State.

Final San Jose State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -1.5