It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State Hawaii prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State Hawaii.

Few college basketball teams have had a worse start to their season than San Jose State. The Spartans lost a buy game at home to Western Illinois. They scored only 55 points against a relatively obscure mid-major opponent and generated no consistent offense. It was bad enough that SJSU couldn't win, but it was the first game. Plenty of teams in all sports have bad first games in which they have to sort out all sorts of weaknesses and limitations. It happens. Plenty of teams endure a bad first game of the season and then get things straightened out and have a decent or better campaign.

What really has to have San Jose State head coach Tim Miles worried is that there were no noticeable improvements in the second game of the season versus Pacific. Keep in mind that Pacific has been at or near the basement of the West Coast Conference in recent seasons and has been one of the more impotent, beatable teams in major college basketball. The Tigers had no problems at San Jose State, dominating the Spartans for 40 minutes in an 80-67 win. Pacific led by nine and halftime and won by 13, indicating complete control for all 40 minutes. It has to be hugely concerning for SJSU that it lost a game in which it allowed 59 points (Western Illinois) and then a game in which it allowed 80. Much as good teams find ways to win different kinds of games, bad teams find ways to lose different kinds of games. It would offer SJSU some small degree of comfort if it knew what it could depend on at one end of the floor. If SJSU was consistently good on one side of the ball, it could focus all of its improvement efforts on the other side. That isn't really the case, given that the Spartans lost one game because of their offense and the other primarily because of their defense. There is so much for San Jose State to clean up, and we will see if a trip to Hawaii gets things fixed.

Here are the San Jose State-Hawaii College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-Hawaii Odds

San Jose State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Hawaii: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 136.5 (-114)

Under: 136.5 (-106)

How to Watch San Jose State vs Hawaii

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Spartans simply could not have started their season any worse than they have. That might seem like a reason to pick against them, but the flip side is that they are bound to get better, if only because the bar has been set so low. They just need a modest level of improvement to be more competitive and keep the game close enough to cover the spread.

Why Hawaii Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State is simply atrocious, and the average margin of defeat in the Spartans' two losses was 8.5 points. All Hawaii has to do is win by at least six. Playing at home, that should be very realistic and attainable for UH.

Final San Jose State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

San Jose State can be bet against. We're not necessarily pro-Hawaii, but we are anti-SJSU. Take Hawaii here.

Final San Jose State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick: Hawaii -5.5