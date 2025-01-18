ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State-Nevada.

On a huge college basketball Saturday, this game might slip below the radar screen for many, but it's a hugely important game for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Nevada is under .500 in the Mountain West Conference. The Wolf Pack did just beat Air Force in a game they absolutely had to win. They recently defeated Fresno State as well. However, those wins came against the bottom of the conference, not any team which is particularly good. Nevada has to start beating teams in the upper half of the Mountain West. San Jose State doesn't qualify as one. That only reinforces the importance of this game, though: Nevada, while needing to beat the better teams in the MWC, also has to make sure to avoid losing to the lower-end teams. Nevada has already lost to Wyoming. It can't afford a loss to San Jose State on top of that. The Wolf Pack have a very low margin for error as it is; if the Pack loses to SJSU at home, its resume will take on even more water and leave Nevada in a very undesirable position heading into the final week of January.

Nevada has lost a bunch of close games this season. You can call it luck or deficiency, or maybe a combination of both, but the unfortunate truth is that Nevada simply plays to its competition all the time. Nevada just can't gain separation from opponents, and so when the other team throws in a lucky shot at the buzzer — as New Mexico did against Nevada earlier in January — the play carries a great cost instead of being forgotten and irrelevant. Nevada had chances to lead New Mexico by more than one point heading into that final wild scramble in Albuquerque, but it failed to cash them in. Being up four or five points insulates a team from one bad (3-point) play. Being up 10 points insulates a team from a very late 6-0 run by the opposition. Nevada hasn't been able to build and sustain cushions in the games it plays, and it has been nipped at the wire several times. The Wolf Pack will try to put an end to this pattern against San Jose State.

Here are the San Jose State-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-Nevada Odds

San Jose State: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +680

Nevada: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs Nevada

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is simply very large for a Nevada team which defeated lowly Air Force by only six points at home earlier this week, and which has failed to cover a lot of spreads in Mountain West games this season. Nevada is an underperforming team which continues to be priced highly by the markets. Nevada's actual level of quality and performance would merit maybe an 8.5-point spread.

San Jose State, meanwhile, just defeated New Mexico outright. Win or lose, the Spartans are competitive under coach Tim Miles. They can lose this by 12 and still cover? Yes, please.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada has not put it all together this season, but surely there is going to be a game when that finally happens. This game, at home, versus a lower-end team in the Mountain West, could be that game.

Final San Jose State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

We are clearly leaning to SJSU but would just as readily acknowledge the possibility that Nevada is due for a breakout type of game. Pass.

Final San Jose State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +12.5