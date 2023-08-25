Former first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama added some star power to Drake‘s after-party following his show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The Canadian rapper's lively post-concert gathering took place at the Bird Streets Club, and the Obama sisters were spotted reveling in the festivities, PageSix reports.

After the conclusion of Drizzy and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour, Sasha, 22, and Malia, 25, were seen having a good time at the West Hollywood hotspot. Sasha sported a cropped black corset paired with cargo pants, while Malia chose a sheer top by Knwls and high-waisted flared trousers adorned with a bold print. The sisters, who currently share a house in Los Angeles, left the Bird Streets Club at around 4 a.m.

During the event, Malia appeared to shield her face from the cameras by placing her hand over it while looking down.

Drake, 36, has been relishing the triumph of his It’s All a Blur tour, hosting a series of high-profile post-concert parties at the West Hollywood venue. The rapper's recent gatherings welcomed other notable names, including Saweetie and Anderson .Paak, as well as his father, Dennis Graham.

Former President Barack Obama, the proud father of Sasha and Malia, previously expressed his approval of their admiration for Drake. The “God’s Plan” artist even once jokingly claimed he could play Obama in a movie over a decade ago. In 2020, the former president shared his perspective, stating that Drake has his household's stamp of approval, particularly from his daughters.

With their appearance at Drake's after-party, Sasha and Malia Obama continue to embrace their youthful spirit, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Los Angeles' entertainment scene.