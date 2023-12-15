Discover the Saudi Pro League's ambitions to attract football's elite, including interests in stars like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as a focal point for top-tier football talent, with its director, Michael Emenalo, openly expressing interest in acquiring premier stars like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. Emenalo’s ambition to bring these football giants to the league was articulated in a candid conversation with Sky Sports.

Despite a reported £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah, the Saudi Pro League chief emphasized respect for the player's contentment at Liverpool. He acknowledged Salah’s significance, stating, “Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league.” He highlighted the need for aligned interests among all parties involved and affirmed, “We won’t make the first move; the initiative has to come from a shared interest.”

Emenalo, known for his stint at Chelsea, revealed a similar eagerness for De Bruyne, stating, “When there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen.” However, he underscored the importance of respecting the players' current clubs and not pressuring them into a move.

The Saudi Pro League director also touched upon the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, expressing admiration for the PSG forward but acknowledging the uncertainties surrounding his future. Despite a previous offer that didn’t materialize, Emenalo remains open to securing Mbappe’s talents for the league.

Emenalo’s discussion didn’t just revolve around current targets; it extended to footballing legends as well. Reflecting on Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami, he mentioned, “There will always be a club for the Barcelona legend,” highlighting the potential excitement of witnessing Messi and Ronaldo—two titans of the game—meeting on the field.

In essence, Emenalo’s words portray a league eager to elevate its status by attracting world-class talent. The Saudi Pro League appears poised to establish itself as an enticing destination for football's elite, offering a platform for these stars to continue dazzling audiences worldwide.