Eden Hazard challenges Cristiano Ronaldo's assertion that the Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1.

Eden Hazard has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent assertion that the Saudi Pro League surpasses Ligue 1 in competitiveness, expressing his disagreement and asserting the strength of French football. Despite Ronaldo's praise for the Saudi league's competitiveness, Hazard maintains that a Ligue 1 team would emerge victorious against a Saudi Arabian counterpart, highlighting the depth and quality of French football.

Ronaldo's comments at the Globe Soccer Awards sparked debate about the relative strengths of different football leagues, with the Portuguese star endorsing the Saudi Pro League's competitiveness based on his firsthand experience. However, Hazard's response during an appearance on John Obi Mikel's Obi One Podcast emphasized his belief in the talent and capability of Ligue 1 teams to prevail against their Saudi counterparts.

“If you look at the Saudi Pro League, they have big players, and it's just that they're not big teams. In France, maybe now they have fewer big players, but they have big teams,” Hazard stated, offering his perspective. “I'm sure if a Ligue 1 team played against a Saudi Pro League team, they would win. Maybe not easily, like people might think, but the level in France is good. I'm watching their league, and they have talent.”

While Hazard acknowledged Ronaldo's prowess as a goal-scorer and trophy-winner, he reaffirmed his preference for Lionel Messi's style of play, labeling the Argentine maestro as “the one” in terms of footballing excellence. “For me, Messi is the one,” he replied when asked about the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. “Messi is the one if you talk about football. People have different opinions on that, though. Ronaldo is the goat to score goals and to bring trophies to the team.”

The exchange between Hazard and Ronaldo adds another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding football's top leagues and players, reflecting the diversity of opinions within the footballing community. As the conversation continues, fans and pundits will undoubtedly dissect and analyze the merits of players in the Saudi Pro League, further fueling the enduring fascination with the beautiful game.