Wayne Rooney is set to make his return to management in England, this time as the manager of Championship side Birmingham City, reported by ESPN. The Manchester United legend has signed a 3½-year deal with the club, following his departure from the MLS side D.C. United, where he served as head coach. Rooney’s appointment comes after NFL legend Tom Brady became a minority owner and advisory board chair for Birmingham City in August. The former England striker will be joined by his former teammates Ashley Cole and John O'Shea in his coaching staff, bringing a wealth of experience to the team.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new challenge, Rooney said, “I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It's a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can't wait to get started.” Rooney takes over from John Eustace, who led Birmingham to sixth place in the Championship with five wins from their opening 11 games. Eustace’s tenure came to an end after a 15-month spell in charge, during which he helped the team avoid relegation in challenging circumstances.

Birmingham co-owner Tom Wagner praised Rooney, stating, “Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey.”

Rooney had previously managed in the Championship with Derby County, where he steered the team to safety despite a 21-point deduction. He then took charge at D.C. United in MLS before returning to England to embark on this new managerial venture.

As one of England’s all-time leading goal scorers, Wayne Rooney brings a wealth of football knowledge to his role, and his appointment has generated significant excitement among Birmingham City fans as they eagerly anticipate the next chapter under his leadership.