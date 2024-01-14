Savannah State men's & women's basketball teams kicked off the year in dominate fashion, both beating Morris College.

Lady Tigers vs. Morris College

The Savannah State women's basketball team kicked off their 2024 campaign with a resounding victory against the Morris College Hornets, triumphing with a commanding score of 102-41. This remarkable achievement marks the Lady Tigers' second occasion of surpassing the 100-point mark this season, further solidifying their dominance on the court. With this latest win, SSU has extended their impressive winning streak to an impressive 5 consecutive games.

In this matchup, both junior guard Mya Byrd and graduate student Amari Heard made significant contributions, each scoring in double figures. Byrd showcased her scoring prowess with an impressive 23 points, while Heard demonstrated her shooting efficiency by tallying 20 points on a 9/12 shooting performance. Leading the rebounding efforts for SSU, senior forward Ta’Quasia Lampkin secured an impressive 13 boards, in addition to her 12 points, resulting in a well-deserved double-double.

The Lady Tigers showcased their dominance against Morris College, excelling in every aspect of the game. SSU outrebounded the Hornets with a staggering 67 to 36 advantage, capitalizing on Morris's 26 turnovers for an impressive 35 points. Notably, in the painted area, Savannah State outscored Morris by an impressive margin of 64 to 18.

Right from the opening tip, Savannah State dominated the game, shooting an impressive 72 percent as a team. They quickly established a commanding 29-2 lead, not allowing Morris to score until 2:33 into the quarter. Although the Lady Wildcats managed to cut the deficit to 25 in the second quarter, the Tigers remained unfazed. They responded with a strong finish, ending the quarter on a 12-3 run. As they entered the second half, Savannah State held a commanding 55-21 lead.

In the beginning of the third quarter, SSU showed no signs of slowing down after halftime. They embarked on an impressive 26-5 run, expanding their lead to 81-26, just 19 points away from the coveted 100-point mark. As the fourth quarter commenced, the lady Tigers continued their dominant performance, thrilling their home crowd by reaching the century mark. Junior Jasmine Wills sunk all four of her free throws, followed by a layup from freshman Aniaya Donaldson, bringing SSU's score to 98. The crowd erupted with excitement, as they were now just two points away from 100. At the 3:30 mark, the moment arrived when sophomore Demyka Tyler's layup secured SSU a commanding 100-36 lead, ultimately leading them to their 8th victory of the season.



Kamiah Fulton, a freshman from Morris College Hornets, stood out as the leading scorer with 10 points and an impressive 9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Damani Wilson, also a freshman, recorded 9 points, although on a 2-for-12 shooting performance.

On January 13th at 1 p.m., the formidable Savannah State Lady Tigers (8-3) will hit the road to face off against the talented Fort Valley Lady Wildcats (5-6) at HPE Arena. Watch as the Lady Tigers strive to extend their impressive winning streak.

The Morris College Hornets, with a record of (1-8), are looking to bounce back from this defeat when they face off against Warren Wilson College on January 10th at 5 p.m. EST. It's crucial for them to put this loss behind them and focus on the upcoming game.

Tigers vs. Morris College

The Tigers triumphed over Morris College in a commanding 97-64 victory. Freshman Mikal Jordan showcased his skills with an impressive 24-point performance, while Junior Qua King contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds. This remarkable display of talent marks the return of the Savannah State men’s team to their winning streak.

Ajay Plain, the junior guard, contributed 13 points and distributed 11 assists in just 24 minutes, making him a vital asset to the Tigers. On the other side, Xavier Holley led the Hornets with an impressive 22-point performance. Antonio Vaught added 15 points, shooting 5-for-13, while Mac Washington concluded the game with 14 points.



SSU showcased their dominance against the Hornets, flexing their muscles both physically and strategically. In the first half, Savannah State completely controlled the painted area, outscoring the Hornets 24-4. Their strong defensive play caused numerous problems for Morris College, resulting in 15 points off turnovers.

With a comfortable 48-26 lead at halftime, SSU didn't let up in the second half. Their relentless pressure on the Hornets' guards led to 16 points off turnovers, contributing to a total of 31 points off turnovers. Mikal Jordan led the way in scoring, while the SSU bench, notably Zion Davis, added another 28 points, outscoring the Hornets' bench by a significant margin of 28 to 8. The Tigers remained in full control throughout the game, scoring an impressive 49 points in the second half and securing their 6th victory of the season.

Following a disappointing loss to Lane College, this game was precisely what SSU needed to regain their winning momentum. The players were thrilled to savor the taste of victory once again.

On January 13th at 3 p.m., Savannah State (6-5) will face off against Fort Valley Men SWildcats (3-10) in an away game at HPE Arena.

Meanwhile, on January 10 at 7 p.m. EST, Morris College Hornets will embark on a road game against Warren Wilson College.



