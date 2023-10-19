The SIAC men’s and women’s basketball tournament will be returning to Savannah, Georgia for the SIAC tournament this season per a report by local Savannah affiliate WSAV. The news was announced by SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman during the SIAC Basketball Media Day held in Savannah at Enmarket Arena. The return to Savannah is the second championship game location announcement after the SIAC announced that the football and volleyball championships will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The SIAC tournament, which will take place in March 2024, will have the opening round and semi-final rounds played at Tiger Arena on the campus of Savannah State University. Last year the full tournament was hosted on the campus of Savannah State. Previously, the SIAC tournament took place in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The championship round for both the men’s and women’s divisions will be held at Enmarket Arena. However, this is a one-year deal. The decision to split the tournament between Savannah State's Tiger Arena and Enmarket Arena was influenced by the concurrent scheduling of Ghost Pirates games at Enmarket Arena, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Hollomon says that they're working on a longer-term deal for the use of Enmarket Arena.

“So we’re working on a multi-year deal,” Holloman said. “Right now, we have a year deal in place. But our goal is to make this a home. So we look forward to coming back to Savannah for multiple years.”

Last year, the Miles College Bears won the men's championship over Benedict College 60-46 and the women's championship was won by Tuskegee University Lady Tigers with a 72-65 victory over the Miles College Lady Bears.

SIAC basketball is set to kick off in November.