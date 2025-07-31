The 2025 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for 6 PM EST on Thursday, July 31. The league has already seen plenty of movement over the past week, with the standout trade coming on Wednesday night as the Seattle Mariners acquired Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks. There were no shortage of other moves on Wednesday, with highlights including the Philadelphia Phillies' Jhoan Duran acquisition and the New York Mets trading for Ryan Helsley.

Now it is trade deadline day, however. There are still plenty of questions left to be answered. Will the Minnesota Twins trade All-Star pitcher Joe Ryan? Are the Cleveland Guardians serious about moving All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan?

How about the New York Yankees? Will they be able to further upgrade their roster? Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be linked to plenty of players in trade rumors. Meanwhile, some ball clubs will need to officially decide if they are going to buy, sell or stand pat.

There will be a number of trades made on Thursday. This article will continue to be updated as the deals are reported.

2025 MLB trade deadline tracker

