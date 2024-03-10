Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) gets the SNL treatment from Scarlett Johansson after the representative gave a baffling (scary?) response to President Biden's State of the Union.
Johansson sounded just like Britt in the Saturday Night Live skit, making this appearance a shocker, considering the actress isn't a regular.
Scarlett Johansoon's SNL parody of Katie Britt
It's no surprise that this was parodied. Britt's SOTU response was a spectacle that produced thousands of memes and garnered quite a reaction. She acted very over-the-top with her scripted response to the president, which was awkward for both Republicans and Democrats. Plus, she got her facts wrong about an abduction that happened in the Bush era and not in the United States, CNN reports.
So, Saturday Night Live got onboard, and Johansson delivered.
In a set designed to look like a kitchen, the MCU actress said, “Good evening, America. My name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people from the great state of Alabama. But tonight, I'll be auditioning for the part of scary mom.”
She added, “I'll be performing an original monologue called ‘This country is hell.' You see, I'm not just a senator. I'm a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot.”
“You know, my husband Wesley and I spend a lot of time in this kitchen — worrying. Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations like the one we'll have now about how mommy freaked out the entire country,” Johansson added.
Check out the full clip below.
Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024
It was pretty dead-on. If you didn't watch the actual SOTU response, here it is.
Scarlett Johansson's SNL skit has now been added to the meme pile that Britt brought on. Hold on tight because there's bound to be more to come.