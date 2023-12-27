Did you ever notice Scarlett Johansson in Home Alone?

Fans are in a frenzy after a surprising revelation uncovered Scarlett Johansson‘s early appearance in the beloved holiday classic “Home Alone 3.” The 39-year-old Black Widow star, known for her Marvel Cinematic Universe portrayal, was a part of the film during her youth, portraying the character of Molly, the sister of the lead, Alex Pruitt, played by Alex D. Linz, according to Fandomwire.

“Home Alone 3,” a departure from the original cast and storyline, marked the absence of Macaulay Culkin's iconic character, Kevin McCallister. Instead, it introduced a new protagonist, Alex Pruitt, a young boy who combats international criminals chasing a microchip hidden in a toy car. Amidst this action-packed plot, a young Scarlett Johansson showcased her talent as Molly, a role that has recently surfaced, surprising fans who hadn't previously recognized the actress in the film.

Johansson's connection to the movie extends beyond her fans' discovery. During a 2021 appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” she revealed a humorous incident involving her daughter, Rosie, who incidentally stumbled upon the film. Despite Scarlett's involvement in the movie, Rosie initially failed to recognize her mother in the role of Molly Pruitt.

I don't know who needs to hear this but Scarlett Johansson is in Home Alone 3. pic.twitter.com/VZLKggmh2t — 🍾 Duchess of New Year Cheer 🥂 (@AnnaDsays) December 5, 2020

The actress humorously recounted the incident, sharing that she refrained from telling her daughter about her appearance in the film, assuming Rosie might make a fuss. However, when Rosie finally watched “Home Alone 3,” Scarlett had to nudge her daughter to identify her on screen. Initially nonchalant, Rosie eventually recognized her mom, responding with an indifferent “Oh, OK. Whatever.”

Scarlett Johansson's uncredited appearance in “Home Alone 3” has not only surprised devoted fans but also led to a lighthearted family moment, proving that even a Hollywood superstar can go unrecognized, even by her own child, in an old movie role.