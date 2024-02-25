Scarlett Johansson has had a long and fruitful career on screen going back to the mid-90s, appearing in everything from beloved indie darlings to the biggest Marvel Studios blockbusters. However, she is ready to take her talents behind the camera for her feature directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, and has found the principle cast to help bring the film to theaters.
Leading the charge for Johansson's directorial debut will be Academy Award winner and longtime screen veteran June Squibb, who will portray the titular character Eleanor Morgenstein, according to CBR. Squibb will be joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Erin Kellyman, and Jessica Hecht to round out the film's four principle characters, though the other three have not been named.
Ejiofor and Hecht are both stage and screen veterans in their own rights, with plenty of award wins and nominations between them.
Most of Ejiofor's award nominations and wins were for his turn as Solomon Northup in 2013's critically acclaimed 12 Years a Slave, including the BAFTA Awards for Best Actor. He has also taken home a Laurence Olivier Award, the highest award to receive in the British Theater, for his time in the 2008 West End rendition of Othello.
While Hecht does not have any wins to her name, she has earned Tony nominations for some of her stage performances on Broadway. She has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in 2023's Summer, 1976 and Best Featured Actress for 2010's A View from the Bridge.
Kellyman, by comparison, is still relatively early in her career as she only made her on screen debut in the 2015 British sitcom Raised By Wolves. Since then, though, she has found herself involved with some of the biggest franchises in the entertainment with turns as Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Karli Morgenthau in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
“The story follows a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend,” the official synopsis for Scarlett Johansson's debut film reads. “As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.”