Kevin Feige confirmed that they are working on a new MCU project with Scarlett Johansson at some point down the line.

A new Scarlett Johansson MCU project got a positive update from Kevin Feige.

Johansson's MCU return

At The Marvels premiere in Las Vegas, Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly. While he debunked the idea of Robert Downey Jr. and Johansson returning as Iron Man and Black Widow, he confirmed they're working on something with the latter.

“We're doing a project with Scarlett,” he said.

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

So it appears that Johansson will return to the MCU, just not in front of the camera. Perhaps she will play a part in the creative side of a Florence Pugh-led film after they worked together on Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson first came into the MCU in 2010's Iron Man 2. She would continue playing Natasha Romanoff in the Avengers films as well as appearing in other films. Her character sacrifices herself in Endgame, though she would return to star in the Black Widow prequel film.

Right after her MCU death, Johansson had two Oscar-nominated performances in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. She also returned to another franchise, Sing, in the sequel where she got to duet with Bono. Earlier this year, she starred in Asteroid City. This marked Johansson's second collaboration with Wes Anderson after starring in Isle of Dogs a few years back.

The MCU, meanwhile, is about to release their latest film, The Marvels. Additionally, the finale for the second season of Loki will air on Disney+ on November 9. It's a busy time for both Johansson and the MCU. We'll see what the two are cooking up next.