Scooter Braun's feud with Taylor Swift is the subject of the two-part Max documentary Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood. Braun reflected on the years-long “bad blood” with the singer which was the aftermath of him purchasing her former label who owned the rights to her first six albums and sold them.

“I watched it recently,” Braun said at the Bloomberg Screentime event Thursday (Oct. 10) in Los Angeles per Deadline. “I wasn’t going to watch it because I just thought it was going to be, like, another hit piece. And I pretty much stayed quiet about this kind of stuff. And my dad called me and my mom, and they were like, we just watched it. We think you should watch it. So I did.”

Braun weighed in on the docuseries stating that there were “a lot of things that were misrepresented.” However, despite the claim, he wants the past stay in the past.

“Look, it’s five years later. I think, everyone, it’s time to move on,” Braun said.

“I think that it’s important in any kind of conflict that people actually communicate directly with each other,” he added. “I think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place. And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster’s not real, and that hasn’t happened. And that has not happened.”

How Has Taylor Swift Reacted To Her Masters Being Sold?

In 2019, Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine (at the time owned by Scott Borchetta) which owned the right's to the singer's first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation. Swift was not informed of the sale although she was still signed to the label until 2018. She later moved to Universal after her contract ended with Big Machine. Swift has since re-recorded four of the six albums Braun sold that she has renamed “Taylor's Version.” She released the “Taylor's Version” of Fearless and Red in 2021 and in 2023 she released Speak Now and 1989.

The popstar penned a letter to X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2020 to her fans sharing her side of the feud.

“A few weeks ago, my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun,” Taylor shared back in November 2020. “This was the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.”

The singer added, “As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalogue for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter's participation is a non-starter for me.”

Braun retired from music management in June 2024 due to wanting to focus on his family and being the CEO of HYBE America, an entertainment company.

You can watch the docuseries on Max now. Take a look at the trailer below: