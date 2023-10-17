Brooks Koepka was on fire as he notched another LIV Golf title in Jeddah over Talor Gooch. But, all eyes and pressure were set on Scott Vincent in his valiant effort to make it back to the league and avoid relegation. Everyone was already set on the $50 million Team Championship to be held in Miami. But, the master of golf who hails from Zimbabwe had business to finish in Saudi Arabia.

Scott Vincent has officially avoided getting relegated despite falling short of a LIV Golf title. At 12-under, he was able to fight his way to 22nd place. This came with a tied-third finish. Nonetheless, the Zimbabwean golfer has managed to secure his spot on the LIV Gold tour for the 2024 season.

He outlined his motivations and how his groove started to kick in once he hit the competition, via Luckiest Golfers on Earth.

“I believe in God. His hand was in it today. All the glory to him” were the words spoken after he had finished fourth at the LIV Golf tour in Jeddah.

Brooks Koepka beat out Talor Gooch in the same event. Despite a rough start, Koepka's run was salvaged by a 30-foot birdie. He started to catch fire with his par-5 on the 18th. With all of these combined, Koepka got the $4 million all to himself.

Golf fans now have their eyes set on watching what transpires next in the LIV Golf Tour as it heads to the $50 million Team Championship in Miami. Who do you have winning it all?