Scottie Scheffler is the PGA Tour Player of the Year because of his seven official wins in 2024. His second Masters title was the highlight, but an Olympic Gold Medal and title defense at The Players were great consolations. The low light, however, was the PGA Championship when he was arrested on Friday morning. Scheffler was asked by Kai Trump of NUCLR Golf about jail life.

“Ya know, honestly, it was a bit boring. There's not really much to do in there. I was in a cell by myself and you're just kinda sitting there looking at the walls. So it was a little boring.”

When told he pulled off the orange jumpsuit, Scheffler referenced his alma mater, the University of Texas. “I prefer the burnt orange a little more than the jail cell orange.”

Scheffler was pulled over and arrested for trying to get around a traffic accident on his way to the PGA Championship. The charges were dropped before he had to return to Louisville to appear in court. Scheffler was bailed out of jail shortly after entering and made it to the course for his tee time.

Scottie Scheffler is the new star for made-for-tv golf matches

This is far from the first made-for-tv golf event in recent years. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played a $9 million match in 2018 and the genre has taken off from there. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy are all returning to the genre for the Crypto.com Showdown. It is Scheffler's first showing in an event like this.

Adding Scheffler is an obvious choice for people trying to get golf fans to watch these events. He is the best player in the world right now and should continue his dominance in 2025. If he and McIlroy can beat their LIV Golf counterparts, it will be another big win for Scheffler.