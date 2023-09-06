Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott was notably absent from Scream VI due to a contractual dispute. Kevin Williamson, creator of the Scream series, reveals his initial plan for Sidney.

Appearing on the Happy Horror Time podcast, Williamson discussed his initial plan for Campbell's character in Scream VI. “Scream IV, V, and VI, would have been [about] the love story of Sidney Prescott, and it would've been this whole thing of she's falling in love, she's gonna get married, it's all based around her marriage when these murders start happening again,” he revealed. “It's like, is this man that she's in love with the killer again? Is she Billy Loomis-ing herself all over again? Is she still making the wrong decisions? Is she still choosing the bad guy?”

Ultimately, Williamson revealed that Sidney would learn that the man she fell in love with is a good guy — giving Campbell's character a happy ending. Due to how much Sidney suffered throughout the Scream films, Williamson was “absolutely determined” to see her overcome all of it and get a happy ending.

Neve Campbell was made a star by the Scream franchise, playing Sidney Prescott since the first film. She returned in the fifth installment, which soft rebooted the series, but sat out the sixth film. This resulted in the likes of Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Mason Gooding needing to step up in place of her absence.

Kevin Williamson not only created the Scream franchise, but he has written films including I Know What You Did Last Summer and created The Vampire Diaries.

With a seventh Scream film on the horizon, who's to say that Campbell doesn't make her way back? Maybe the studio will pay its star appropriately and Sidney can get her happy ending.