Scream 7 is seemingly in flux. With Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's exits to Neve Campbell's return, the production has been a roller coaster. However, Josh Segarra is “still confident” in Danny's return.
Note: Spoilers ahead for Scream 6
Introduced in Scream 6, Danny is the boyfriend of Sam Carpenter (Barrera). He's positioned as the obvious choice for the film's Ghostface. He's close to Sam, and none of the Core Four know him.
However, by the end of the film, he proves to be trustworthy. Sam originally sends him away, believing he is Ghostface. But Danny saves the day by returning to the scene with the NYPD.
Speaking to ClutchPoints about The Big Door Prize Season 2, Segarra spoke about a return to the slasher series. He claims he's “still confident” in his Scream 7 return, even if his on-screen partner won't be present.
“Man, I'm still confident about a Scream 7 return,” Segarra boldly proclaimed, making his co-star Chris O'Dowd laugh in the process. “It's game on. They need me. I'm there.”
His wish for Danny, though, is to become Ghostface: “What do we want from Danny? I don't know, man. Let's let him be the killer, you know what I'm saying? Let's let him cause some problems,” he said.
However, he did concede that “if they need me to be who I was in [Scream] 6, which is an unemployed actor chasing his dreams with a giant 40-foot ladder in his 600-square foot apartment in New York City, I got you as well.”
What is Scream 7?
Scream 7 is the seventh installment in the iconic horror franchise. Christopher Landon was originally slated to direct the project before dropping out after Barrera and Ortega's exits. Kevin Williamson, who created the franchise, will instead step into the director's chair.
The duo of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega were positioned as the new faces of the franchise. However, Barrera was fired after she posted about the Israel-Hamas conflict on social media. Ortega subsequently dropped out of the project due to scheduling issues.
It's a big blow, as Scream 6 was one of the highest-grossing entries in the series. The film made over $108 million domestically, which is the highest mark in the franchise per The Numbers. However, it still didn't out-gross the original 1996 film or its sequel.
That was without the franchise's leading face, Neve Campbell, as well. After a contractual dispute, Campbell sat out of the sixth film. However, once Barrera and Ortega exited the seventh film, a deal was reached to bring Campbell back into the fold as Sidney Prescott.
Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helmed the fifth and sixth Scream films. They were previously known for directing Ready or Not. However, they departed the franchise and directed Abigail for Universal, which features Barrera.
Who is Josh Segarra?
Josh Segarra is an actor known for his work in Arrow, Chicago P.D., Heels, Abbott Elementary, and Orange is the New Black. His film credits include Trainwreck, Overboard, and, of course, Scream 6.
He stars in Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, a comedy series based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name. A second season is set to premiere on April 24. Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, and Ally Maki also star in the series.