Scream VI has been such a resounding success for Paramount that a seventh installment in the meta-slasher franchise is inevitable. You can expect stars like Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown to return in a seventh installment, but one actor from Scream VI has thrown his name into the hat of those returning in another sequel.

Warning: Light spoilers for Scream VI ahead

While Scream VI wasn’t the first film to take the gang out of Woodsboro — something many critics seemed to forget in their reviews — it was the first to throw them in New York City. A new environment meant a whole new variety of supporting characters like Tony Revolori and Samara Weaving‘s characters, including Danny (Josh Segarra) — the boyfriend of Sam (Barrera). The film sets Danny up to look guilty of being Ghostface at every turn, but as it turns out, he’s a good guy (at least for now) and actually saves the day by calling the cops when Sam and Tara (Ortega) are confronted by the various Ghostfaces in an abandoned movie theater.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the third season of his show The Other Two, Segarra said the following about returning for a seventh Scream film: “If there’s a Scream VII, your boy will be back a hundred percent.” He continued, “That relationship between Sam and Danny, I love that.”

He’s also aware of the way his character was painted and the “can they trust him?” tug of war, “No matter what Danny did, he was still a suspect. Even now, I’ve seen all those chatters where people are being like, ‘Nah, he’s definitely the killer still.’ I’m like, ‘Can you just let my man live?’ He just loves Sam. He wants to be part of the Core Four. He just wants to be nice and protect her.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Danny does return, it will be interesting because he’s a character the Carpenter sisters met in New York City. It doesn’t seem likely that the “Core Four” would stay in New York City after the events of Scream VI. Perhaps Danny and Sam take the next step in their relationship and he goes wherever they go.

Scream VI is the sixth installment in the popular franchise and the second helmed by two members of the Radio Silence collective, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. It has grossed $168,955,152 to date and is inching closer to the original Scream‘s franchise-best total of $173 million. Though it doesn’t seem likely as the film is now available digitally and not playing in many theaters. However, whether it does end up passing Scream or not, Scream VI does hold the franchise record for domestic opening with a $44.4 million opening in March and is also the highest-grossing film in the franchise in terms of domestic gross.

Scream VI is streaming on Paramount+ now.