Scream Star Neve Campbell on why she would not be surprised if she gets a call to return to the Scream franchise after majoy lay offs.

Scream star, Neve Campbell hints at a possible return to the franchise amid recent setbacks. The beloved actor, famous for playing Sidney Prescott in five films over 25 years, suggests she wouldn't be surprised to receive a call regarding the next installment. . “I know things are spinning at the moment. And I would imagine they are spinning at the top trying to figure out what they’re going to do. I would not be surprised to get a call.”

With the departure of stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon, the future of the franchise remains uncertain.

Speaking at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills, the Scream star acknowledges the current challenges in the series. But remains open to the possibility of reprising her role. She emphasizes the importance of a respectful offer that aligns with her contribution to the franchise.

“So, if they were to come back to me, it would have to be with a respectful offer that I felt was in keeping with what I bring to this franchise.”

Per Hollywood Reporter, Campbell is also currently reflecting on her past decision to exit the franchise. This time, due to a pay dispute. She stated that she stood up for what she believed was fair treatment. Campbell emphasizes the significance of the Scream movies to fans and expresses a desire to see the franchise continue, provided the terms are respectful.

As the franchise navigates its uncertainties, the Scream star is hopeful for its future. She also echoed sentiments from series creator Kevin Williamson, who expressed a desire to see her return.