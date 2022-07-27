Seahawks: 3 cut candidates on Seattle’s roster bubble entering 2022 NFL training camp

It’s going to be a long year for the Seattle Seahawks as the franchise is undergoing a rebuild. The organization hopes it won’t take long before they’re back at the top of the NFC West but it’s going to take time. For the upcoming season, Seattle doesn’t have a great chance to compete, but they’ll be generating the best possible team regardless. With that in mind, we look at three possible cut candidates on the Seahawks roster entering training camp.

Seattle should emphasize youth right now as they need as many prospects as they can get. For that reason, the coaching staff may favor younger players over some of the veterans to play backup roles. If that’s the case, then the Seahawks could be one of the youngest teams in the league for the 2022 season.

Charles Cross is the obvious choice to be the starting left tackle after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. For that reason, a veteran tackle could be on the chopping block. Additionally, the Seahawks are excited about Boye Mafe, so a veteran linebacker may receive the ax. Lastly, the same could be said about the cornerback position as well.

With that said, here are three possible cut candidates on the Seahawks roster entering training camp.

Seahawks Roster Cut Candidates Entering Training Camp

3. Greg Eiland

The clock might be ticking for Greg Eiland after the Seahawks selected Charles Cross in the NFL Draft. Eiland was a practice squad candidate last year and is currently fighting for a spot on the final roster. However, it’s not looking great for him, as Seattle has numerous other offensive linemen to evaluate.

His best bet might be to sign elsewhere. Greg Eiland will have a chance to prove himself in training camp and preseason games. Although the Seahawks could cut him, there is a chance another franchise signs him. Keep an eye on Eiland, as his NFL future is a bit murky right now.

2. Aaron Donkor

Aaron Donkor is in contention with eight other linebackers on the roster. Of those eight, three of them are rookies, including Boye Mafe. After being taken in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Seahawks are likely to prioritize developing Mafe. If that’s the case, Donkor could be the odd man out in the linebacker room.

Similar to Greg Eiland, Aaron Donkor could prove to be a valuable asset to another franchise. If he has a strong training camp and proves to be consistent in the preseason, we could see Donkor don a new uniform. Look for the Seahawks to choose their young players over the veterans throughout training camp.

1. Mike Jackson (CB)

Seattle has done nothing but praise Coby Bryant since drafting him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. That doesn’t bode well for Mike Jackson at all, who is in contention for playing time with the young rookie. Regardless, the Seahawks are in a position to emphasize giving their young players more playing time.

For that reason, Mike Jackson has to be considered a cut candidate for the Seahawks. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to prove himself though, as he’s not the only cornerback to potentially be released by Seattle.