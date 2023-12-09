Here are our bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks as they face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

As the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers prepare for their Week 14 matchup, the stakes couldn't be higher. Both teams are coming off impressive performances. In their last game, the Seahawks gave the Dallas Cowboys a scare, losing 41-35. The 49ers, on the other hand, crushed the Philadelphia Eagles with a resounding 42-19 victory. With both teams playing at the top of their game, this Week 14 showdown is sure to be a thrilling ride for NFL fans. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Seahawks in their upcoming game against the 49ers.

Seahawks Loss in Week 13

The Seahawks have a 6-6 record so far in the 2023 NFL season. In Week 13, they lost to the Cowboys in a close game. Seattle is currently in 2nd place in the NFC West division.

The Seahawks have had a challenging season so far, with injuries to key players and a tough schedule. However, they have shown promise in establishing their identity as a team with talented and hard-hitting defenders. In Week 13, despite the loss, Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense put up a strong fight against the Cowboys. Smith even played through a knee injury. The Seahawks will need to continue to improve and stay healthy to make a push for the playoffs in the remainder of the season.

Here are our bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks as they face the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Geno Plays

Geno Smith faced limitations during Thursday's practice due to a groin injury. Sure, Smith managed to avoid inclusion in the Seahawks' initial Week 14 practice report on Wednesday. However, his addition to the list a day later has heightened concerns about his availability for Sunday's game. Despite coming off a remarkable 300-yard passing performance last Thursday against Dallas, Smith struggled in the previous Week 12 encounter with the 49ers. He recorded only 180 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception on 18-for-27 passing.

On Friday, head coach Pete Carroll expressed that Smith will be a game-time decision for the Sunday matchup with the 49ers. After being limited on Thursday and then held out of practice on Friday, Smith is officially listed as questionable. However, long-time Seahawks pundits have voiced skepticism. They believe, as do we, that Smith would play.

Charbonnet in Action

During Thursday's game against Dallas, Charbonnet sustained a knee bruise. Exiting the contest in the fourth quarter, there are indications that the injury is not significant. Carroll expressed optimism on Friday regarding Charbonnet's availability against the 49ers. Charbonnet and fellow running back Kenneth Walker (oblique) followed the same practice routine this week. They sat out Wednesday and then progressed to limited activity on Thursday before practicing in full on Friday.

If Walker returns to the lineup after missing two games, it could impact Charbonnet's numbers. They would likely resume the backfield timeshare seen before Walker's absence. In the Seahawks' first game without Walker in Week 12, Charbonnet played 87 percent of offensive snaps.

Metcalf's Impact

DK Metcalf had an outstanding performance in the Seahawks' loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night. He hauled in six of eight targets for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Metcalf's standout moment came with a 73-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. This marked the first of his three scores. He added two more touchdowns from one and three yards away in the second and fourth quarters, respectively.

This game doubled Metcalf's season touchdown tally in just over three quarters, and his yardage total set a season-high. Thursday's game also marked his first regular-season contest with multiple touchdowns through the air since Week 8 of the 2021 campaign. Metcalf heads into a challenging Week 14 road matchup against the 49ers with a lot of momentum. We have him exceeding 100 receiving yards again.

Struggles Continue

Despite Smith's three touchdown passes to Metcalf, the Seahawks fell short against the Cowboys. Scoring their most points since Weeks 2 and 3 with 37 against the Lions and Panthers, the Seahawks showed improvement but couldn't secure a win. Bouncing back from the Thanksgiving loss to the 49ers, the Seahawks faced a tough challenge in the Cowboys last week and came close to victory. However, doubts linger about their ability to keep the season alive against the formidable 49ers for the second time in three weeks. Following the 49ers' dominant performance against Philadelphia, they remain a formidable opponent. The 49ers easily defeated Seattle on Thanksgiving, and given their current form, a similar outcome is expected in the upcoming matchup.

Looking Ahead

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves at a critical juncture in the 2023 NFL season. The uncertainty surrounding Geno Smith's availability adds a layer of suspense to their offensive game plan. Meanwhile, the running back tandem of Charbonnet and Walker faces questions about their health and the potential impact on the team's ground attack. On a positive note, DK Metcalf's stellar performance against the Cowboys showcased his playmaking abilities and provided a glimmer of hope for the Seahawks' passing game. However, despite signs of improvement, the team's recent struggles cast a shadow over their playoff aspirations.