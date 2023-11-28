The Dallas Cowboys have been cruising as of late. The Cowboys will play the Seattle Seahawks during Thursday Night Football in Week 13.

There is perhaps no hotter team in the NFL right now than the Dallas Cowboys. America's Team has won five of their last six games, the previous three being in blowout fashion. They haven't played a great team over that three-game stretch, though, so they will have their toughest challenge in a while in Week 13. The Cowboys will play the Seattle Seahawks during Thursday Night Football. This article will explain how you can watch the game and what to watch for.

When and where is Thursday Night Football?

While the Cowboys have their toughest opponent in weeks, they will have the luxury of playing at home. The Thursday Night Football game is at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 30.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys

Like most Thursday Night Football games, the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game will not be on cable television. Instead, Prime Video will be streaming the game.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Prime Video

Odds: Cowboys -9 | O/U 46.5

Cowboys storylines

Thanks to their offensive outbursts over the last month or so, the Dallas Cowboys are now the No. 2 scoring offense in the league. Dallas has a well-balanced offense, and they now have 39 total touchdowns. The team has scored 40-plus points in three of their last five contests.

Dak Prescott is the quarterback leading the way. Heavily scrutinized throughout his career, Prescott has proven the doubters wrong this season. The quarterback is sixth in yardage (2,935) and second in touchdown passes (23). His top target is CeeDee Lamb, a receiver who has been arguably better than any other player in the NFL over the last five weeks. Lamb's 1,066 receiving yards are the third most in the NFL, and his 78 receptions are the fifth most.

Tony Pollard is the Cowboys' running back who balances out the offense. He has had a sneaky effective season with 669 rushing yards.

By scoring 31.5 points per game, no team scores more than Dallas does. On top of that, their scoring defense is ranked fourth. The team only allows 16.8 points per game.

The defense thrives most against opposing passing games. This may come as a surprise as ball-hawking defensive back Trevon Diggs is out for the season with an injury. However, safety DaRon Bland has stepped into his role perfectly and become one of the best turnover machines in the league. In their last game, Bland set the league record for pick-sixes in a season. Bland still has six more games to add to his total of five interceptions returned to the house, too.

Bland has cemented himself in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, but he isn't the only defender on the Cowboys who will be discussed for the award. Linebacker Micah Parsons can do it all, but this year, he is especially thriving when rushing the passer. His 11.5 sacks are the sixth most in the NFL. This is an impressive feat since Parsons also spends time in coverage and as an elite run-stopper. The Cowboys will look to continue their hot streak and keep up their jaw-dropping numbers against the Seahawks.

Seahawks storylines

While there isn't much to complain about with the Cowboys right now, the Seahawks are still firmly in the playoff hunt, too. They have lost three of their last four games, though, so they will be extra motivated to get a win this week.

After a breakout year last season, quarterback Geno Smith has been just okay this year. He has played well against poor defenses, but he has struggled mightily against the league's most elite defensive units. This was evident last week when he threw only 180 yards and an interception against the San Francisco 49ers, as well as in Week 9 when he threw for 157 yards and had an interception and a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens. Smith will again be playing a premier defense this week.

Smith will need to have an impressive game to solidify status as an above-average quarterback. It doesn't help that he is dealing with an elbow injury on his throwing arm.

Nor does it help that Smith's top running back, Kenneth Walker III, has been out with injury, but the quarterback still has plenty of weapons around him. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are an elite receiver duo with contrasting skill sets. Additionally, Walker has a chance to return this week. He isn't expected to see much time in practice during the week, but there is a possibility he comes back against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks will need all the help they can get because finding the antidote to slowing down the Cowboys has proved impossible in recent weeks.

Jamal Adams and Tariq Woolen are elite defensive backs, and they will be key in limiting CeeDee Lamb. Furthermore, Geno Smith needs to have a bounce-back game in order to outshoot the Cowboys. Rookie first-round pick Jaxson Smith-Njigba seems destined for a breakout game. The wide receiver has underwhelmed so far this year, but DaRon Bland is likely to give his attention to Seattle's other pass catchers, which means there could be plenty of opportunity for Smith-Njigba to make an impact, especially considering avoiding Bland's side of the field seems like a smart gameplan going forward.