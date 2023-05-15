15The 2023 NFL schedule is out, and we now know where, when, and who the Seattle Seahawks will play next season. The Seahawks’ schedule includes some excellent matchups, as they face a post-playoff schedule in the 2023 NFL season. Here are the 17 Seahawks predictions for 2023, as the team tries to get back to the playoffs for a second straight season, and possibly even make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

The Los Angeles Rams could be one of the worst teams in the 2023 NFL season, and they give the Seahawks a nice, easy W to start the new campaign. How badly Seattle beats LA could set the tone for the team moving forward. WIN 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Detroit Lions, 1 pm ET, FOX

This should be a fascinating matchup between two franchises looking to go from borderline playoff teams to true contenders in the 2023 NFL season. The game will be close, but give the slightest edge to the home on the NFL schedule here. LOSS 1-1

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 pm ET, CBS

Three weeks into the Bryce Young Era, the Panthers aren’t going to be able to compete with a team as complete as the Seahawks and a QB as steady as Geno Smith. Carolina might be better off long term, but Seattle is the better team in Week 3 of the Seahawks’ schedule. WIN 2-1

Week 4: Monday, Oct. 2 at New York Giants, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

This will be the first point on the Seahawks’ schedule where they truly get to show off who they are for a big national audience. The team shows up here and puts on a clinic, schooling the Giants at home on Monday night. WIN 3-1

Week 5: BYE

Rest up, Seahawks fans. Big AFC-NFC clash next weekend!

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm ET, CBS

While Seattle is better than many NFL teams right now, the Seahawks prediction here is that Joe Burrow and the Bengals aren’t one of them. This is where Pete Carroll and company get a bit humbled by an AFC powerhouse. LOSS 3-2

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

Luckily, the humbling doesn’t last for long because the Seahawks play in the (half) lowly NFC West. That means they get to crush the Rams and Cardinals twice each this season, and here is Arizona’s first Seattle beat-down. WIN 4-2

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

The Seahawks and Browns are polar opposites. Seattle has a strong team with an unflashy, reliable QB. Cleveland has a lightning-rod signal-caller but doesn’t have the squad around him to make up for his flaws. That means the Seahawks prediction here is a W. WIN 5-2

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm ET, CBS

On paper, the Seahawks matchup with the Ravens a little like they do the Browns. The big difference here is that for this game on the NFL schedule, the Seahawks are coming east and playing in the early window, which rarely works out well for West Coast teams. LOSS 5-3

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Washington Commanders 4:25 pm ET, FOX

The NFC East is a tough conference to have on the Seahawks’ schedule. The one exception is the Commanders, so Seattle should easily take care of business here. WIN 6-3

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

The Seahawks will not lose to the Rams this season. The Seahawks will not lose to the Rams this season. Did in mention the Seahawks will not lose to the Rams this season? WIN 7-3

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The Seahawks will, however, lose to the 49ers this season. As long as Brock Purdy is back by this point, the Niners simply have more talent and a more dynamic QB, which means they take home the win in Week 12. LOSS 7-4

Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 30 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 pm ET, Amazon

As mentioned above, the NFC East is a tough division to get on the Seahawks’ schedule, especially if you draw the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. This game will be fun for Seattle fans eating their turkey dinners, but the result won’t be great. LOSS 7-5

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

While the Seahawks will sweep the Rams and Cardinals this season, the 49ers are a different story. Kyle Shanahan and company will roll here to send Seattle on a three-game losing streak. LOSS 7-6

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 pm ET, FOX

That three-game losing streak on the Seahawks’ schedule gets snapped in the best way, as the Eagles come to town and the team (and the home crowd) give the defending NFC champs all they can handle and come away with the victory. WIN 8-6

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm ET, CBS

By this point on the NFL schedule, Will Levis will be the starter for the Titans, and they should figure some things out in the post-Ryan Tannehill Era. Plus, it’s a 1 pm ET game on Christmas Eve, which is tough for the Seahawks. LOSS 8-7

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

This game on New Year’s Eve is not at 1 pm ET, it is in the much more manageable late window, and the Seahawks prediction here is that the team will prosper because of that. WIN 9-7

Week 18: TBD, Jan. 6-7 at Arizona Cardinals, TBD, TBD

Again, the Seahawks aren’t losing to the Cards this season. WIN 10-7