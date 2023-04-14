The Pittsburgh Steelers have revamped their depth at the linebacker position since the start of this year’s free agency period. Pittsburgh has so far signed two middle linebackers in free agency, and it opted not to re-sign several such players, including Devin Bush.

The Steelers declined Bush’s fifth-year option in May 2022, and they elected not to push to bring him back when he hit free agency last month. It did not take long for Bush to find a new home in the NFL, as he wound up putting pen to paper on a one-year, $3.5 million free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bush had his fair share of highs and lows over his four-season tenure with the Steelers, from his promising rookie campaign to the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in Oct. 2020. Overall, the fourth-year linebacker is much appreciative of his run with the AFC North side.

“I learned a lot,” Bush said during his introductory press conference with the Seahawks. “Obviously, I wouldn’t say it was up to par, but I had my ups and downs. I think I learned a lot about myself, I learned a lot about this business, and I learned about what I want out of it.

“I thank the Steelers for taking a chance on me and I thank them for the four years that I had, but it’s obviously time to move on, go to different things, and learn some more.”

Bush pushed himself to make the most out of each and every second of his run in the Steelers organization, especially during film study.

“I got a chance to learn the NFL in my first four years in Pittsburgh,” Bush said. “Pittsburgh didn’t always put me on the field, so I was able to watch. As they say, ‘Mental reps are also the best reps.’ I was able to soak up the game, learn the game, and be able to play the game before the game even got played.

“I think my film study definitely got better, me paying attention to little cues here and there definitely picked up.”

Bush recorded 286 total tackles and 4.0 sacks in 52 regular season games played with the Steelers. He is now set to feature in a Seahawks linebackers group that will be led by Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner in the 2023 campaign.