By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Seattle Seahawks starting running back Kenneth Walker III left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury. After a short run, Walker III hobbled to the sideline and was checked out by trainers. After a few minutes, he attempted to stand on the ankle and did not appear like he could put much weight on that foot. Walker III then immediately took a seat on the table for trainers to work on him again.

His return is questionable, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

If the Seahawks were to lose Walker III, that would be a big blow. He has had a breakout rookie season for Seattle. Entering Sunday, he had rushed for 613 yards on 135 carries, for an impressive 4.5 yards per carry. He also has 19 catches on 25 targets for 116 yards. Most impressively, the rising star tailback has shown a nose for the goal line with nine touchdown rushes this season.

The Seahawks lack depth at the position as Rashaad Penny already suffered a season-ending injury. DeeJay Dallas is the next man up in the backfield, but he lacks the explosiveness that Kenneth Walker III brings to the table.

Prior to his injury, Walker III had three rushes for 36 yards. Seattle is leading 14-13 at halftime. They are one game back of the San Francisco 49ers, who is in a battle with the Miami Dolphins Sunday. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of that game, leaving Brock Purdy as their quarterback.

The NFC West could be back up for grabs, but the Seahawks need to win this game, with or without Walker III.