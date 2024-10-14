After earning their third-straight loss of the season in Week 6, this time to their division rival San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks looked like a team in desperate need of some further fortification, especially in the front seven, which has been decimated by injuries.

Fortunately, that fact was not lost on GM John Schneider, who spent his Monday working the phones and came away with brand-new defensive linemen for good measure.

“Trade!” Tom Pelissero reported on social media. “The Jaguars are sending veteran DL Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seahawks for a 2026 late-round pick, sources tell me, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo.”

Standing 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Robertson-Harris is a versatile defensive lineman with 19 sacks and 198 tackles over his eight-year career. Though he will have to fly back from London to join the Seahawks, calling his Week 7 into question, he is coming off of a sack against the Bears and should help to ease the losses of players like Byron Murphy II and Uchenna Nwosu.

This trade flies in the face of Mike Macdonald's Week 6 comments

While there isn't a team in the NFL that couldn't benefit from acquiring additional talent, the timing of this move is somewhat unusual, as, on Thursday, Macdonald boldly declared that the Seahawks had the players in the building to get where they eventually want to be.

“Look, it stings. It stings to have lost three in a row, to lose it against your division rival at home, prime time, such a great environment. Guys fought their tails off down to the last minute, but we're not playing well enough to be the team we needed to be. The message to the team is we have the people in the building. Our players, our coaches, to become a really good football team,” Macdonald declared on Thursday. “Right now, we're just coming up short. That's obvious based the off tape and what's going on. We've got to start faster. We have to win the takeaway differential. That's a team stat. We're just not doing the things that good football teams do to win football games. And so we're going to attack it, we're going to take a breather and really go back and dissect the heck out of that thing. I just told them, you've got one of two options, you can give up or you can fight like heck to make it right. That's what we're going to do. We're six games into the season and there is a lot of football to be played, but just like the message was last week, we've got to get better in a hurry. We're finding new ways to lose games and that's no good. But we've got the right guys for the job, guys that are in it. We're going to do this thing together and fight forward and go to Atlanta next week.”

Did Macdonald actually believe the team didn't need some reinforcements? No, he was probably just looking to get his guys going and preach unity in the face of adversity. Still, considering the price the Seahawks paid for Jaguars captain Robertson-Harris, it's safe to assume that few folks in the building will be too upset with his addition, minus the player he'll be replacing in the rotation.