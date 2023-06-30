The Seattle Seahawks have a very exciting season coming up. It all starts with quarterback Geno Smith after a resurgent 2022-2023 campaign that saw him win the AP Comeback Player of the Year; he figures to take another step forward this season and continue to be the poster child for perseverance in the NFL. The rest of the offense is then fairly stacked, as Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will be joined by Jaxon Smith-Njigba to form a dynamic receiving corps. The tight end position will be held down by Noah Fant and Will Dissly, while Kenneth Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet will be manning the running back duties from the backfield. Overall, this offense is primed to take off this year and should be exciting to watch. However, there is one move the Seahawks can make before training camp that would fill out the roster perfectly. By doing their due diligence, the Seahawks will see that going out and signing veteran running back Leonard Fournette in NFL free agency would be the perfect roster filler.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks are most desperate on the defensive line. However, the identity in Seattle has changed, as they are firmly an offensive minded squad that will just need their big players to make big time plays on defense; this will start with Bobby Wagner in the middle and a very young and talented secondary. In order to remain true to their identity and get the most out of their offense, they need to prioritize bringing in talent on that side of the football. There is never enough talent to go around and hands to get the ball into, even with how loaded the Seahawks roster already is on offense. With all that being said, it is clear that the perfect roster move by the start of Seahawks training camp is signing Leonard Fournette.

Sign Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette has never put up extremely gaudy regular season numbers and he is not known for being that efficient of a runner. Over his so far six year career, his best regular season came in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry that season, above his career mark of 4.0. His most efficient regular season came in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running for 812 yards and eight touchdowns at a clip of 4.5 yards per carry. Nevertheless, none of these are reasons that the Seahawks need to sign Leonard Fournette; the true reasons are what he brings that doesn't show up in the stat sheet.

First and foremost, Leonard Fournette is a tough, physical runner that would blend perfectly with the current Seahawks backfield. Both Walker and Charbonnet are bruisers, but their speed and elusiveness is what sets them apart. Adding Fournette into this backfield would kill multiple birds with just one stone. While Walker and Charbonnet are a great 1-2 punch, Fournette could spell them for short-yardage situations in order to keep them fresh. Not to mention, Walker and Charbonnet are both 22-years-old, while Fournette is 28. There is no doubt that the Seahawks will want to keep Walker and Charbonnet for years to come and build a formidable perennial backfield; being able to mix in Fournette would maintain the health of Walker and Charbonnet and not allow either of them to be so eager that they run themselves into the ground early in their careers.

The other primary reason that Leonard Fournette would be a huge signing by the Seahawks is his experience. He has earned the nickname ‘Playoff Lenny' because of his massive performances in the postseason, including big outputs on the way to a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021. At 22-years-old, both Walker and Charbonnet are not used to the NFL Playoffs, while Fournette has already made a name for himself with gargantuan postseason stat-lines. In general, the Seahawks young rushers would benefit greatly from having a veteran like Fournette who has won and dominated in this league. Fournette would not have to come in and be a huge contributor, but he would be the experienced presence in the Seahawks running back room that could propel both Walker and Charbonnet's game to extreme lengths. The Seahawks do have DeeJay Dallas on the roster as well, but he is not nearly the running back that Fournette has been in his career. If the Seahawks want to get the most out of their offense this year, then signing Leonard Fournette to the roster before training camp would be a really smart move.