A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Bobby Wagner is returning to where it all started for him in the NFL. The star linebacker has made the decision to take his talents back to the Seattle Seahawks, as he has agreed to a one-year deal worth $7 million with the NFC West franchise.

Right after the deal was reported, news spread like wildfire across social media that Bobby Wagner is a member of the Seahawks again. And as expected, it’s been getting a lot of reactions from Twitter.

“Some things are just meant to be. Bobby Wagner is meant to be a Seahawk,” said Field Yates of ESPN.

“BOBBY WAGNER IS FINALLY BACK HOMEEE,” Twitter user @yohawkgawk chimed in.

Sami ON Tap can’t wait to see the linebacker in Seahawks uniform again: “I must say. What a great move by the Seahawks. Bobby Wagner is still playing at an elite level. He is loved by all his coaches, his teammates, and the city of Seattle. Seahawks need an LB, Seahawks need vets for the young guys.”

This is perfect. Everything. One year. $7M.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From Brady Henderson of ESPN: “Bobby Wagner is back to fill a big need in the middle of the Seahawks’ defense.”

Wagner was a stalwart of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways with the team in 2022. But now that he’s back, he can expect to have a pivotal role again in Seattle’s stop unit just like he used to during the 10 seasons he played for the team in the past.

Selected in the second round (47th overall) by the Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wagner quickly became a stud for Seattle, earning a Pro Bowl nod and a First-Team All-Pro selection in just his third year in the league in 2014.

So far in his incredible NFL career, Bobb Wagner has racked up totals of 29.5 sacks, 1,523 combined tackles, 13 interceptions, and 88 quarterback hits across 168 games. In 2022, he appeared in 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams and recorded six sacks and two interceptions to go with 140 combined tackles.

At 32 years old — turning 33 in June — there is plenty of gas left in the tank of Wagner, whose return to his old team should invigorate him even more, as he looks forward to helping Seattle’s defense that failed to match the effectiveness of the Seahawks’ offense in 2022.