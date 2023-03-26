Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Rams’ purge of players continued with a key decision on Bobby Wagner. Well, the veteran linebacker who was a long-time member of the Seattle Seahawks has found a new home. Wagner has agreed to a deal with the Seahawks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Former Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2023

Wagner spent just one year with the Rams and played in all 17 games, finishing with 140 tackles, six sacks, and a pair of interceptions.

Bobby Wagner Career Summary

Bobby Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and then signed with the NFC West rival LA Rams last offseason. During Wagner’s time with the Seahawks, he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times, the All-Pro team six times, and he won a Super Bowl while playing 151 games.

Wagner’s departure from Seattle came in the same offseason as the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade, and it didn’t take long for him to find a new home with the Rams.

However, with the Rams making multiple moves to clear cap space — including the Jalen Ramsey trade — Wagner made too much sense.

Bobby Wagner’s Fit With the Seahawks

Bobby Wagner needs no introduction to Seahawks fans. He played for the Seahawks during his first 10 seasons in the NFL, so he is just as familiar with the football atmosphere in Seattle as the team and its fans are to him. That’s not to mention that the Seahawks are still coached by Pete Carroll, who knows all the details he needs about what Wagner can bring to the table for a Seattle team that finished just 25th in the 2022 NFL regular season with 24.6 points allowed per game and only 28th with nearly 370 total yards surrendered per contest.