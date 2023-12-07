Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf gets real on his respect for 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward ahead of Week 14 clash

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are getting set to play each other for the second time in three games. One of the biggest matchups in this battle will be between Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.

When the 49ers played the Seahawks most recently on Thanksgiving, Ward won the matchup versus Metcalf. Though Metcalf was targeted six different times, he only had one reception for 14 yards against Ward.

Prior to their second matchup, Metcalf shared the respect he has for his division rival.

“Any corner who can travel with me for a whole duration of a game, I have mad respect for.” Metcalf said, adding that he respects any cornerback who's “Not gonna back down from a fight and they're pretty good in man-man coverage,” via Our SF 49ers on X.

#Seahawks DK Metcalf gave #49ers Charvarius Ward his flowers ahead of their next matchup on Sunday 🤝 pic.twitter.com/N4um73uOrT — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 7, 2023

Though Ward out-dueled Metcalf, he'll have to be careful with the fifth-year receiver coming off his best game of the season. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Metcalf had six receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns, with an average of 22.3 yards per catch. His performance was especially notable because he had a hat-trick, despite going up against stud corner DaRon Bland for much of the game.

Meanwhile, Ward is coming off a matchup against Philadelphia Eagles' star receiver A.J. Brown. Ward was far from perfect covering Brown — A.J. had eight receptions for 114 yards — but he did come up with a crucial end-zone pass break up early in the game that kept Philly from scoring a touchdown. Overall, Ward leads the NFL this year with 19 pass break ups.