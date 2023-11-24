Will Nick Bosa be right in his Charvarius Ward All-Pro prediction after the 49ers defender prevented Seahawks' DK Metcalf from popping off?

Nick Bosa led the San Francisco 49ers secondary to a dominant win over the Seattle Seahawks. Geno Smith's time in the pocket became a living hell and his weapons also struggled. One player who did not get to impact the game as much as he does was DK Metcalf. It was all because of Charvarius Ward and how he starved him from having meaningful carries. This prompted some All-Pro praise for the 27-year-old because of his performance, via 95.7 The Game.

“We have immense confidence in him. I think he’s playing at an All-Pro level. I don’t know if the stats are there necessarily but if you watch the tape, he’s as good as it gets,” was the declaration that Nick Bosa made after Charvarius Ward limited DK Metcalf from making an imprint for the Seahawks.

The 49ers defender notched three tackles with two of them being assisted. But, his magic worked in denying the ball from ever getting close to Metcalf. Geno Smith just darted three complete receptions to his elite receiver. It only got them an average of a 10.7-yard gain on each of those three receptions.

Bosa, on the other hand, also had three tackles and two assisted takedowns for the game. He made sure the 49ers secondary was felt in all aspects. This made Smith's life more difficult because the 49ers' leader on defense got two flat sacks on the quarterback which prevented him from popping off. Will these two defenders make the All-Pro team come spring?