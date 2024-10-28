The Seattle Seahawks had a rough outing in Week 8, resulting in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The game reached a low point for the Seahawks when defensive linemen Derick Hall and Jarran Reed were seen getting into each other’s faces on the sidelines.

The incident stemmed from Hall’s roughing the passer penalty on Josh Allen, which frustrated Reed. The veterans got heated during the game but Hall downplayed the moment after the fact.

“We told each other we love each other,” Hall said post-game, via Ari Horton of Seahawks.com. “There’s no bad blood… He loves the game, I love the game. In that moment things got heated. He’s a leader and he’s the leader of our group. When stuff hits the fan, you have to lean on all the guys and maybe we both could have done some things a bit better.”

Hall is currently in his second year in the league as a former 2023 second-round pick out of Auburn. Reed is also in the second year of his current stint with the Seahawks but is in his ninth season overall. He also spent his first five years in the NFL with Seattle before signing with Kansas City in 2021.

The penalty from Hall came on a third-down play in the first quarter that would have resulted in a field goal attempt. Instead, the Bills got an automatic first down that led to Allen finding tight end Dalton Kincaid for a touchdown two plays later.

Head coach Mike Macdonald spared his thoughts on the play, just noting that it “wasn’t smart” from Hall. Reed has not publicly commented on the situation.

Seahawks enter Week 9 with measly 4-4 record

The Seahawks have just one game remaining until their bye week in Week 10 and are desperately looking to turn their season around. After starting off 3-0, Seattle has lost four of their last five games to give them a 4-4 record after eight weeks.

Seattle’s 31-10 loss to the Bills in Week 8 was arguably its worst game of the year. The 10 points they scored against the Buffalo defense at home was a season-low after scoring over 20 points in each of its first seven games.

Against the Bills, Seattle posted just 233 yards of total offense and was essentially blanked on the ground. Kenneth Walker managed just 12 yards on nine carries, allowing Geno Smith to lead the team in rushing yards with only 16.

During their current rough stretch, the Seahawks have struggled on defense more than they have on offense. Despite still being first in the NFC West, Seattle has given up 29 or more points in all four of their losses on the year. That includes ceding 29 points to the New York Giants, who are averaging just 14 points per game.