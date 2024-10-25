The Seattle Seahawks are entering a crucial four-game stretch that starts with the NFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, followed by three divisional rivals. Unfortunately for first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, his team might be shorthanded against Josh Allen and company at Lumen Field.

DK Metcalf recently suffered a scary knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. The star wideout was carted to the locker room after the incident and did not return to the game. Metcalf's injury was diagnosed as a Grade 1 sprained MCL, and he was listed as week-to-week. While DK had hopes of returning this week, that possibility took a big hit on Friday.

Metcalf has officially been listed as doubtful for the Bills' game, according to ESPN's Field Yates. A big blow for a team as the former second-round pick has been at the forefront of one of the league's best passing attacks.

DK Metcalf has been the Seahawks' Best Player on Offense.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, DK has been one of the best young receivers in the NFL since he was drafted in 2019. His accolades include two Pro Bowl appearances and one All-Pro selection. So far this year, Metcalf has looked prime to take another step up the ladder in his career.

He currently sits fourth in the NFL in receiving yards with 568, which is almost 200 more yards than the next closest Seattle player in that stat. The Seahawks' passing game has highlighted a couple of wins this season and leads the league in yards per game. This is a major improvement from last year's passing offense, which was 14th in this same metric under QB Geno Smith.

Not having Metcalf available is a major blow to the Seahawks' chances against the Bills. Buffalo is currently riding a two-game win streak and posts the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the league. Seattle's defense, on the other hand, is sitting at 19th overall in points given up per game.

After the Buffalo game comes a three-game stretch that could decide Seattle's season. The current NFC West leaders are set to face all three of their divisional rivals in a row, two of those games coming at home against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, with a trip to San Fransisco in between.

Should they go on a losing streak, the Seahawks may not make the playoffs for the first time in consecutive years since before Pete Carrol's tenure in Seattle. DK Metcalf's status going forward will be crucial towards preventing that from happening.