The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Devon Witherspoon agreed to terms on a four-year, $31.86 million contract on Friday, according to a tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Holdout is over: The #Seahawks and first-round CB Devon Witherspoon have agreed to terms on his four year, $31.86M fully guaranteed deal that includes a $20.2M signing bonus, source said,” Rapoport wrote. “The No. 5 pick is the last first-rounder to get done.”

Devon Witherspoon, who was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was not seen on the field on the first day of the Seahawks' training camp.

“Seattle Seahawks' CB Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft, is not on the field for the start of training camp as both sides have been unable to reach a contract agreement,” ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Wednesday tweet. “Witherspoon is the final player among this year’s 259 draft picks not under contract.”

Devon Witherspoon played for four years at the University of Illinois. The former unranked prospect from Pensacola, Fla., earned a spot on the Associated Press All-American first-team after a stellar season that saw him earn 41 tackles, 17 pass deflections, three interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. He became the first-ever defensive back to be named a Consensus All-American in Illinois history, according to the team's website.

Witherspoon will join a Seattle secondary that features safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tariq Woolen. Woolen, a former fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl games after a season that saw him deflect 16 passes and pick off six more. Adams, along with linebacker Jordyn Brooks and cornerback Tariq Woolen, began training camp on the physically unable to perform list, according to a Wednesday article from NBC Sports.