DK Metcalf carted off field with injury, ruled out for the game

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been carted off of the field Sunday with an apparent knee injury. Metcalf has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Metcalf can be heard saying on the sideline that he will be okay. He also smiled as he was carted away. But that very well could be because the Seahawks were leading 17-0 when the injury occurred. The Seahawks defense helped build the lead, picking off a Justin Herbert pass, and also stripping him for two turnovers.

However, the Chargers offense eventually found some rhythm. Austin Ekeler scored from seven yards out and then Herbert found Mike Williams for another score, cutting the deficit to 17-14.

With just minutes remaining in the first half, Metcalf’s replacement, Marquise Goodwin, corralled a Geno Smith pass for his second touchdown of the day. The Seahawks lead 24-14 at halftime.

DK Metcalf was not the only player in the game to be carted off the field. On Goodwin’s second touchdown grab, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson appeared to blow his knee out on a non-contact injury. He hit the ground and was later carted off the field as well.

Both Metcalf and the Seahawks entered the 2022-2023 season with a lot of questions. The team appeared to be in rebuilding mode and favored to finish at the bottom of the NFC West. However, Metcalf has had an effective season thus far and if Seattle pulls off this upset, may very well sit in first place after seven weeks.