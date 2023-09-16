DK Metcalf has been fined for hitting Ahkello Witherspoon in the Week 1 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. DK Metcalf owes the league $10,927 for unnecessary roughness. The Seahawks receiver was fined another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred later in the game against the Rams, Pelissero reports.

Sean McVay was incensed after seeing Metcalf deliver the illegal hit to Witherspoon. The Rams coach appeared to scream, “That's so bad!” upon seeing the play. The Rams got a measure of revenge against their NFC West rivals, beating the Seahawks 30-13 in Seattle.

“Well, I was blocking,” Metcalf said after the game, explaining the hit. “I guess I blocked him a little too hard and pushed him to the ground, and he got up mad because he felt like I blocked him in the back. But I mean, that’s just how I play. I block every play when I don’t have the ball and I’m never taking a play off or jogging, trying to take a play off. So that’s what transpired.”

Metcalf caught a touchdown pass, though he finished the game with just three receptions for 47 yards. It was a disappointing loss for the Seahawks, which entered the Week 1 game as heavy favorites. Los Angeles' victory was the second-biggest upset on the opening weekend.

The Seahawks are set to visit the Detroit Lions Sunday. Another loss and a 0-2 start would make Week 2 even worse for Metcalf and Seattle.

The Rams are even bigger underdogs in Week 2. This time, Los Angeles will play at home against the San Francisco 49ers.