Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith faces harsh criticism from former Seahawks QB Brock Huard ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have hit a midseason slump, losing three out of their loss four games and dropping to 6-5 after starting the year 5-2. Part of the reason for their slump is the play of quarterback Geno Smith.

In his second season starting for Seattle, Smith has completed just 65.4% of his passes for 2,584 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. This is compared to his Comeback Player of the Year season last year, when he completed 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns against 11 picks.

Former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard, who played for Seattle from 1999-2001 and then again in 2004, does not feel like he's seen improvement from Smith this year.

“I don't think there's a step forward from a season ago,” Brock Huard said. “The season has not ended. There's still big football ahead. But 11 games in, I don't think anybody in that building and even those on the outside would say, yes, this is a significant — or even a — step forward from a year ago,” via ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“He was anticipatory and accurate in a way last year that was one of the most pleasant surprises in football, and why he was the Comeback Player of the Year,” Huard said. “I thought those two areas, anticipation and accuracy, were just off the charts for as long as he had not been a starter. And this year both of those are just a step in the wrong direction.”

Though Geno Smith isn't equaling his performance from a season ago, he is dealing with an elbow injury. At 6-5, he's still in good position to lead them to the playoffs for a second year in a row. The major losses to good teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are concerning, but may not be enough for Seattle to try and move on at the end of the year, especially if they're back in the playoffs.