The Seattle Seahawks lost a tough game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, and it felt like they didn't even have home-field advantage. The Seahawks play their last home game of the season in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, and DK Metcalf would love it if the fans would come out and support them and them only, especially after how many Packers fans were in the building the previous week.

“It would mean a lot, especially with them behind us. We still need them to come out and be supportive,” Metcalf said via Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson. “I know the first quarter, second, or third play of the game, it got crazy loud in there, and I looked around, and it was a lot of Green Bay fans. So they did a great job traveling. But just wishing the 12s didn't sell as many tickets as they did to make sure we kept the home-field advantage. But yeah, it would mean a lot just to take this last one home and finish off the season strong so we can play again in front of them in the playoffs.”

Metcalf could hear the “Go Pack Go” chants when the Packers scored their first touchdown of the game, and he's hoping that won't be the case when they play the Vikings. The Seahawks have always had one of the best fanbases, and they've been known to get loud. With the Seahawks looking to make the playoffs, it would be great if they could get as much support as they can from their fans.

Seahawks trying to win division

With their loss to the Packers, the Seahawks dropped in the NFC West standings, but they have the same record as the Los Angeles Rams. The last three games will be crucial for the Seahawks to win, but they also have to make sure the Rams drop a game if they do so. It starts in Week 16 against the Vikings, one of the better teams in the league this season, and is tied for the best record in the NFC.

The division crown may come down to the final game of the season when the Rams and Seahawks go against each other. If both teams come into that week with the same record, the winner of the game will have earned the division crown and a playoff spot. If the Seahawks can handle their business in these last few games, they'll have put themselves in a good position.