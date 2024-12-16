The Green Bay Packers made a major statement on Sunday night when they walked into Seattle and crushed the Seahawks 30-13 in primetime. Jordan Love was sharp, the running game was efficient and the defense played one of its best games of the season to improve to 10-4.

Coming into this game, it seemed like the Seahawks had everything going for them. They had won four straight games and had one of the best defenses in the NFL over the last month. However, they were no match for an elite Packers offense that had Matt LaFleur pulling all of the right strings throughout the night.

After the game, LaFleur highlighted one of the key differences in the game, and it's something that you almost never see in Seattle according to the Associated Press via ESPN.

“This is a tough place to play, it’s extremely loud, and I was shocked when our defense was on the field and I could hear our Packer fans. I definitely think that made a difference for us,” LaFleur said, per ESPN.

The game got so ugly that you could even hear groups of Packers fans chanting “Go Pack Go” throughout the night, making it one of the rare occurrences where the home-field advantage at Lumen Field in Seattle was limited.

Love went on to add that “that’s something I don’t anybody on this team will ever forget” when asked about the chants in the crowd, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Packers cruising toward playoffs after dominant Seahawks rout

Sunday night's demolition proved that the Packers are ready for the playoffs and that they are in the top class of NFL contenders when they're firing on all cylinders.

Green Bay is now 10-4, and while it is probably out of the division race, the Packers will be one of the NFC's top wild cards which should give them a winnable game in the wild card round. They just showed that they can win a road game in Seattle, which they may have to do again in the playoffs. The Packers could also play the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others, who are both teams that the Packers are capable of beating.

The Packers' balance is striking and makes them very difficult to stop offensively, and while the defense still has some holes, it was able to still come up with a couple of big plays and turnovers to make an impact. The Seahawks quickly became one-dimensional on Sunday night and the Packers made it very difficult for them to throw the ball down the field.

The Packers drew the short straw of having to play in one of the best divisions of all-time next to the two-loss Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, but Green Bay has narrowly lost a trio of close games against those teams. If they get to match up with one of them again in the postseason, the Packers have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl.