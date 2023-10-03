Actor Will Ferrell has a bright future in sports broadcasting after all. Ferrell hilariously predicted Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's touchdown against the New York Giants on Peyton and Eli Manning's “Manningcast.”

The Seahawks had the ball on third and 22 with just five seconds left in the first quarter. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith dropped back and rolled to his right to avoid the Giants' pass rush. At that point, Will Ferrell was imploring Geno Smith to throw the ball at the corner of the end zone where DK Metcalf stood.

Will Ferrell called the TD before it happened 📺: ManningCast on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/xiAS9Z1Bvi — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023

Will Ferrell suddenly became a clairvoyant in front of a prime time national television audience on Monday Night Football.

Smith threw the ball in DK Metcalf's direction just as Ferrell called it. It's as if Will Ferrell was the Seahawks' offensive coordinator on that play. Metcalf's touchdown at the end of the first quarter put Seattle on the board.

“Ferrell! On the panel!” Peyton Manning yelled during the broadcast.

“I think that's close enough,” his brother Eli Manning said.

Eli Manning, the former Giants quarterback, promptly took a cardboard cutoff of Will Ferrell and placed it right next to one of John McEnroe. Both men predicted plays correctly on the “Manningcast.”

DK Metcalf recently said knowledge and preparation set the best NFL players apart from the rest of the field. He showed his preparation in that last-second touchdown reception. To his credit, Will Ferrell also showed impressive preparation as a guest panelist on the “Manningcast.”

Can the Seahawks win their third game in a row and tug on the coattails of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West division? On the other hand, can the Giants win without an injured Saquon Barkley? Stay tuned.