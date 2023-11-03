DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been removed from the Seahawks' injury report on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Ravens.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks got some massive injury boost ahead of their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens after both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were removed from the team's final injury report on Friday.

Metcalf has been dealing with a hip injury that forced him to miss their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. While he was able to play in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, the injury has kept bothering Metcalf and even limited him in practice heading to the Ravens showdown. Fortunately, it seems he's healthy enough to take the field once again come Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As for Lockett, the 31-year-old wideout hasn't missed a game so far this 2023 campaign. However, he has had absences during practices for three straight weeks now due to a hamstring issue. While it's clear that Lockett has more work to do to get to 100 percent health, it doesn't seem his injury is severe enough to keep him sidelined.

Having both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett active against the Ravens is certainly crucial for Geno Smith. After all, the two are some of his favorite weapons. Metcalf has already tallied 27 receptions for 404 yards and two touchdowns this campaign, while Lockett has already recorded 35 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns–with the latest coming against the Browns as the Seahawks took the 24-20 victory.

With the Ravens also getting an injury boost of their own with Odell Beckham Jr. expected to play despite his shoulder injury, the active status of both Metcalf and Lockett couldn't have come at a better time.