DK Metcalf missed the first game of his NFL career last week when the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Arizona Cardinals. The fifth-year wide receiver doesn’t plan on missing another game and returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday as he battles a hip injury, according to Bob Condotta.

Metcalf tried to give it a go last week but ended up sitting out. The Seahawks emerged victorious without their top receiver, improving to 4-2 with a 20-10 win.

Metcalf averaged over 67 years per game in the first five games of the season. He scored two touchdowns and totaled 337 yards on 22 receptions. Thanks in large part to Metcalf, the Seahawks rank in the top half of the NFL in total offense, passing offense and total points through seven weeks.

The Seahawks have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the league. Seven different Seattle players caught a pass last Sunday and undrafted Jake Bobo scored a touchdown in Metcalf's absence.

There are few pass-catchers who've been as consistent as DK Metcalf over the past few seasons. The one-time Pro Bowl selection averaged over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns a season during his first four years in the NFL. He's on pace for a third 1,000-yard season and seems willing to play through injury to get there.

Seattle would probably like to see Metcalf log a full practice before re-inserting him into the lineup, but he's on track to play Sunday. He'll have three more days to get as healthy as possible before the Seahawks make an official decision.