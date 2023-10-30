Geno Smith had quite an adventure under center for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 8 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns at home. What mattered the most for Seattle, though, is that Smith ended up getting the job done to lead the team to a 24-20 victory.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett even voiced out his support for Smith when he spoke to reporters in the postgame press conference.

“The thing that you learn with Geno is just: resilience,” Lockett said of Smith, per Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “So regardless of what happens, man, we’re rockin with you…“We got to make sure we have each other’s backs.

Smith finished the showdown against the Browns with 254 passing yards to go with two touchdowns on 23-for-37 completions. It was not entirely rosy for Smith, though, as he also threw a couple of picks and got sacked once for a loss of six yards.

As for Lockett, the veteran wideout paced the Seahawks with 81 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions and nine targets. With the Seahawks humbling the Browns and the San Francisco 49ers getting humbled by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Seattle finds itself on top of the NFC West division with a 5-2 record.”

Smith has given the Seahawks a solid floor for the most part of his stint so far as the Seahawks starting quarterback. Seattle was expected to mightily struggle in the post-Russell Wilson era, but Smith took advantage of another shot at starting in the NFL with the Seahawks and ran away with the job in 2022, even landing a three-year extension deal with the team in the offseason after that.

Up next for the Seahawks in Week 9 is a road game versus the Baltimore Ravens.