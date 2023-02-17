Led by Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks defied all expectations in 2022. Following the trade of Russell Wilson, many believed that the team would struggle to find success. Instead, this team finished the season with a 9-8 record and a trip to the playoffs. While they fell in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers, the team showed promise.

Now, with a major offseason in front of them, the Seahawks look to retool for 2023. With a strong free-agent class, this team could once again make a run next season.

Heading into the offseason, the Seahawks are projected to have the eighth most cap space in the NFL. While the team will likely use much of that to try and bring back Geno Smith, they could also look to address several needs.

When looking at the free agents set to hit the open market, there are several underrated players that could make an impact on this team.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks could look to add much-needed depth at wide receiver. On defense, the team is in need of added playmakers at each level. If they approach the offseason correctly, they could find hidden gems at each of these spots.

Here are five sneaky good free agents the Seahawks could target in free agency.

Mack Hollins, WR

Outside of the pass-catching duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks are in need of playmakers at the position. Adding someone such as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins could immediately help the offense open up.

Hollins finished the 2022 campaign playing the best football of his NFL career. In his fifth season, he set career highs across the board. This included 57 receptions for 690 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Hollins, while lining up alongside both Metcalf and Lockett, could be the perfect third pass-catching option. He has already proven that he can make plays on a consistent basis. With his arrival, the Seahawks passing attack could once again be headed toward a big season.

Zach Allen, Edge Cardinals

Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll has already noted that the team must improve up front. Luckily enough for this front office, there are several talented pass rushers set to hit the open market. This includes Arizona Cardinals edge rusher, Zach Allen.

Since earning a major role in 2020, Allen was a key contributor to the Cardinals defensive front. Over the past three seasons, he appeared in 41 total games while earning 34 starts. When on the field, he recorded 130 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback hits, 11.5 total sacks, and 15 swatted passes.

At just 25 years old, Allen still has good football in front of him. If the Seahawks are looking for a versatile addition to the defensive front, he could be just that.

Clelin Ferrell Edge, Raiders

When the then-Oakland Raiders selected Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, they were hoping to add a star. Unfroutnayl, Ferrell struggled to live up to the hype.

Over his past four seasons with the Raiders, Ferrell has recorded 105 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, 10 total sacks, 11 swatted passes and two forced fumbles.

At times, Ferrell has looked to be a talented pass rusher. With a change of scenery, he could potentially find his footing.

With his arrival, the Seahawks could have a quality rotational piece on the defensive front. While he wouldn’t be expected to consistently make the big play, he could be a solid addition. For a player who could be looking to get his career back on track, he could also be available on a cheaper deal than some other options.

Marcus Peters, CB, Ravens

The Seahawks secondary is currently made up of several elite young defenders. This includes star rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. But this unit still has room for improvement. And that could start with bringing in a truly seasoned veteran in Marcus Peters.

Peters has established himself as one of the most proven cornerbacks in the NFL. While in recent years, his numbers have dropped, he can still be productive. And in a cornerback room full of so much young talent, he could be the veteran force.

Over his seven-year NFL career, Peters has totaled 346 total tackles, 92 defended passes, and 32 interceptions.

If Peters is looking to join a secondary full of talent, the Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot.

Eric Rowe, S, Dolphins

Much like the cornerback room, the Seahawks safeties are also full of talent. Next season they will also be getting back a fully healthy Jamal Adams. But there is still room for improvement. Adding a proven veteran in Eric Rowe could give this group the sort of depth that they are looking for.

Over his eight NFL seasons, Rowe has spent significant time at both cornerback and safety. With his versatility, the Seahawks could get a player that could help change their defense.

Throughout his career, he has racked up 381 total tackles, 41 defended passes, and one interception.

Rowe could be a target for much of the NFL. But if the Seahawks are looking to improve their secondary, he should be at the top of their list.