It's been a wild ride for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf so far this season, as he's left and returned to multiple games throughout the year and has sat out mid-week practices as well. Metcalf left Seattle's Week 6 game with a hip injury but was able to return, but his recent practice status is providing some questions as to whether he'll be available on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

DK Metcalf was a DNP at Thursday's practice for the Seahawks, and was listed with the hip injury and preexisting rib injury that he played through going into last week against the Bengals.

Metcalf has shown a lot of toughness playing through injuries, but it appears they are starting to pile up for Seattle's No. 1 wide receiver. Metcalf has caught 22 passes for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns so far this season for Seattle, but with big games looming against tough defenses in Cleveland and Baltimore in the next few weeks, it's fair to wonder if Seattle is considering giving Metcalf a week to rest and return to full health.

DK Metcalf's Week 7 Injury Status

Typically it's difficult for players who don't practice at least in a limited fashion on Thursday to play on Sunday, but Metcalf did the same thing last week with his rib injury for the Seahawks.

DK Metcalf's participation at Friday's practice will provide more clarity to his availability and what decision the star wide receiver and Seattle's medical team will make heading into Week 7.

We'll have more updates on DK Metcalf's injury status and availability for the Week 7 battle with the Arizona Cardinals as they become available.