DK Metcalf penalties have been a problem for the Seattle Seahawks this season. The wide receiver has drawn five flags in 2023, which is the most at his position in the entire league. An unnecessary roughness in the Seahawks’ 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 was a turning point in the game. And while Metcalf’s coach, Pete Carroll, and teammates say he has to clean it up for the Seahawk’s Week 7 game and beyond, the wideout doesn’t want to hear it.

“I’m not going to change the way I play,” Metcalf told reporters, per ESPN. “Football is a violent sport, and it’s my one opportunity to be violent, on game day. So, I’m just going to continue to do that.”

Pete Carroll would like his big pass-catcher to clean up the penalties, though.

“He knows. He’s got to clean it up,” Carroll said of Metcalf. “We have to make sure we’re aware of how they’re calling stuff. He’s a very aggressive player, very physical and it stands out and he draws attention because of that. So we’ve got to be cleaner. He knows it and he’s got to get it done.”

DK Metcalf is tied for the team lead in penalties this season with guard Phil Haynes, which gives them the 15th-most in the NFL right now. And most of the WR’s five fouls — taunting, unnecessary roughness, face mask, holding, and an illegal blindside block — could have been avoided if he played a little more under control.

Penalties have been a problem for Metcalf since he’s come into the league. His 28 penalties since 2019 give him five more than any other wideout in that same time frame. And 10 of the 28 flags were for (likely) avoidable calls of taunting, unsportsmanlike conduct, unnecessary roughness, or disqualification.

The Seahawks take on their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, in Week 7.